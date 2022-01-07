Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s Largest Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 10.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.31% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,996. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92.

