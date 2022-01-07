Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

