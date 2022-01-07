Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,096.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCFLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

SCFLF opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

