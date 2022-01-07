Saturna Capital CORP Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $373.90 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.98. The firm has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

