Saturna Capital CORP Sells 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $70,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

