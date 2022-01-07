Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 300 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.14% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.