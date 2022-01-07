Saturna Capital CORP Has $101.59 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.50% of Church & Dwight worth $101,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

