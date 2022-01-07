Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

