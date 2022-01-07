Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $47,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

