Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

