Sarah Morgan Buys 20,000 Shares of Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) insider Sarah Morgan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,180.00 ($29,625.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.59.

About Whispir

Whispir Limited develops and provides communications management systems through cloud-based platform in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, and internationally. It enables the integration of smart applications and micro communications services into existing workflow solutions to automate specific areas of business critical communications across mobile/email/voice/social/web.

