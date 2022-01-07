Sarah Morgan Buys 20,000 Shares of Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) insider Sarah Morgan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,180.00 ($29,625.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.59.
About Whispir
