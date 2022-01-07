SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.