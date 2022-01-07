Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Santo Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 58,957,856 shares trading hands.

About Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP)

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.