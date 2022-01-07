Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SMSEY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Samsonite International has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

