Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.31. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 214,856 shares traded.

SALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075. 61.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.