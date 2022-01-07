Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $292.58 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.