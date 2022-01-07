Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.75 ($144.03).

EPA SAF opened at €111.74 ($126.98) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

