Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.03

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.03 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.75. The company has a market capitalization of £12.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.