SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $111,770.48 and $25.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035517 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,036,806 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

