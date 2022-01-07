SafeBlast Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $197,303.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00928349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00258254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

