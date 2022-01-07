SafeBlast One Day Volume Reaches $201,958.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.20 million and $201,958.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00929318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00265687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

