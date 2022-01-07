Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 81,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,862. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

