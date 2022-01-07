Ryo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $3,127.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,240.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07639442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00315756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.28 or 0.00935786 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00475458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00267788 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

