Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,425 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

