Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 76,886 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $38,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $201.95 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

