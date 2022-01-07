Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 1,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

