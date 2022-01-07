RSM US Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ISCB opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

