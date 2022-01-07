RSM US Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.16 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

