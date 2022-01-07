RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $210.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $145.25 and a twelve month high of $214.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

