RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

