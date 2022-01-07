RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 826 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

