RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

HD stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

