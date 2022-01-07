RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

