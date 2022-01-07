Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 53,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

