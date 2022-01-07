Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.
Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $$107.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $107.00.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.