Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to Underperform

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.