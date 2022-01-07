Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Rotork stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Rotork has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

