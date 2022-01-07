Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.49.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

