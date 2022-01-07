Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,233. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

