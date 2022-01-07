Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $568,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 97.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 17,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,507. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

