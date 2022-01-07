Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $181.00 and last traded at $186.49. Approximately 64,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,385,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.83.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

