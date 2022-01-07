Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

Roku stock opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

