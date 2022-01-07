Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $190.00 and last traded at $196.47, with a volume of 79080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

