Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 113.3% in December

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

