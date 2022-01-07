Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of RCKY opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.