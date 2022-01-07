Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Short Interest Update

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,981,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,546,369. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

