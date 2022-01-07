Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Brett Tolley Sells 239 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $23,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60.

On Monday, November 22nd, Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

