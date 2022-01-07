Robert W. Baird Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.74.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

