Robert W. Baird Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Neutral

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.
Shares of FITB opened at $48.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.