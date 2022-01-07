Robert W. Baird Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Neutral

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

