RMPL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $364.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $333,846.97 and approximately $364.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

